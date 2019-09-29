A man wanted in relation to a random attack that saw another man rag-dolled to the ground has been arrested.

The 37-year-old alleged attacker is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It comes after months of investigating by police in the area, after a man suffered serious injuries while walking into a Pizza Hut in the area in early April.

Police released shocking CCTV footage of the incident on an episode of Police Ten 7 last week, in a renewed bid to bring the attacker to justice.

Advertisement

The victim is seen walking up to the store where a sign outside had earlier been knocked down by another man minutes earlier.

"And then from out of nowhere, the male has just come up from behind him and given him an almighty shove,'' a police officer says on the episode.

"[The victim] didn't know this was coming, so he's had no chance to brace himself. He's hit his head on the doorway - and this has possibly knocked him out.

"He's fallen like a rag doll on to the ground and clearly unconscious.

"The male just stepped over him and carried on into the store.''

The incident happened at the Pizza Hut on Chadwick St, in Greerton, on Wednesday, April 10, just before 7.30pm.

Detective Sergeant Rob Lemoto, of the Tauranga Criminal Investigation Bureau, thanked members of the public who came forward after the programme aired.

"Thanks to information from the public as a result of Police Ten 7, our staff were able to follow up and make an arrest.''