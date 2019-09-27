Environmental activist Greta Thunberg has shared her support for Kiwis who have been protesting for climate change around the country today.

Thousands of school students have defied Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters by marching in climate change strikes nationwide.

Greta Thunberg is impressed with Kiwis' efforts to march for climate change. Photo / AP

More than 40 events are being held across the country, as part of an international movement sparked by teen activist Thunberg.

Sharing her support on Twitter, Thunberg has been retweeting posts from Kiwis who have been documenting the protests taking place across New Zealand - including in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Thames, Tauranga and Nelson.

Advertisement

"New Zealand leading the way into Friday," the 16-year-old tweeted.

"Good luck everyone striking around the world. Change is coming!!" she added.

New Zealand leading the way into Friday nr 2 in #WeekForFuture

Early reports speak of 170’000 people on #ClimateStrike in NZ. Or 3,5% of the population...

Good luck everyone striking around the world. Change is coming!!#FridaysForFuture https://t.co/u5JIWkNDen — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 27, 2019

In Wellington, protesters poured into Parliament grounds at midday – the group is one of the biggest to mobilise in front of Parliament in many years.

The gathering is said to be the largest since the foreshore and seabed protests in 2004.

The organisers of today's climate strike claim 170,000 people have participated in demonstrations nationwide.

There were at least 5000 "strikers" massing outside Parliament – so many in fact that they poured out on to the nearby streets.

Armed with placards and chants, the group of mainly students called on the Government to fight climate change.