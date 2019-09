Jason Wiremu Poihipi has been found guilty of murdering his pregnant partner Lynace Parakuka.

A jury of 10 women and one man returned the verdict in the High Court at Rotorua today where Poihipi, 19, has been on trial since Monday.

Poihipi was convicted by Justice Ian Gault and remanded in custody for sentencing on November 22.

Lynace Parakuka. Photo / File

Poihipi denied murdering Parakuka, 22, in the grounds of Rotorua's St Michael's Catholic School on September 7 last year.

Jason Wiremu Poihipi (inset left) was on trial for the murder of Lynace Parakuka (inset right). Photo / File

