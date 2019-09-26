The parents of a teenage boy killed by a drunk driver who was sentenced to home detention are calling on lawmakers to tighten home-detention rules.

Speaking to MPs at a select committee this morning, Charlene and Orion Kraatskow, whose son Nathan was killed in a hit-and-run last year, said the conditions for people on home detention are not harsh enough.

"Teenagers that are grounded get more restrictions than people on home detention," Ms Kraatskow said.

Nathan was killed by Rouxle Le Roux, who hit him with her car before fleeing the scene last year. She had alcohol and marijuana in her system the night she killed 15-year-old Nathan and was on her learner's licence.

Le Roux, who was 19 at the time, was sentenced to 11 months' home detention in December last year.

She drew a wave of criticism when, two months before her sentencing, she posted a photo on Instagram posing in an orange prison jumpsuit with the caption "hide your children".

A petition, started by Nathan's parents to appeal the sentence, has more than 185,000 signatures.

They have asked Parliament to review legislation relating to custodial sentences for people found guilty of either manslaughter or careless driving causing death.

Today, Nathan's parents told MPs they want anyone who is sentenced to home detention to have limited access to the internet and social media.

Ms Kraatskow said there were instances where Le Roux was making inappropriate posts online while she was on home detention.

"It's not just us who were affected [by the posts], it's our two other children, who saw things she posted on social media.

"As a society, we should be sending a message to those who offend that if you do so with drink, or drugs in your system – expect no mercy from the law."

She questioned what sort of message is being sent if someone who has killed another person can get 11 months' home detention where they can still post on social media and watch TV.

"It's a holiday at home," Mr Kraatskow said told MPs.

"It's supposed to be a punishment; I feel if you just live your normal life, it's not a punishment."

Nathan Kraatskow died when hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Albany on May 18, 2018. Photo / Supplied

Speaking to media after the select committee appearance, Ms Kraatskow said the sentence Le Roux received was too light.

Mr Kraatskow said it was good to talk to the select committee today and outline their case.

"We just hope something comes of it."

Ms Kraatskow said they want to make sure no one has to go through what they did last year.