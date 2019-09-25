Small, muddy and geyser-like explosions are happening in the active crater at White Island this morning.

GNS Science posted an update saying the burst came as a result of the rising crater lake drowning active vents at Whakaari/White Island.

The geysering posed no risk to visitors and the Volcanic Alert Level remained at

Level 1.

Steam-driven activity is increasing at Whakaari/White Island crater lake. Read the Volcanic Alert Bulletin here: https://t.co/o8KnEJYA1q This short video shows a zoomed-in view of some muddy geysering 🌋 pic.twitter.com/tLKY1txXAn — GeoNet (@geonet) September 25, 2019

Over the last three weeks, small-scale geyser-like explosions of mud and steam were observed in the active vent area, reaching a maximum height of about 10m.

The crater lake on White Island in 2018. Photo / File

These are not a sign of increasing volcanic activity.

The crater lake level had been rising since early-August which had impacted the surface activity around the active vents on the west side of the crater floor.

Geysering-type activity has become established in the main active vent due to hot steam

and gas passing through the now drowned active vent area.

GNS Science and the National Geohazards Monitoring Centre continued to closely

monitor Whakaari/White Island for further signs of activity.