A forklift is understood to have been involved in an accident in which a worker in South Auckland died yesterday.

WorkSafe New Zealand has confirmed it is investigating the incident that resulted in the fatality at an industrial site in the suburb of Ōtāhuhu.

Police, ambulance and emergency services were called to Savill Drive just after 1.30pm after reports of a workplace accident.

"Sadly, one person has died at the scene,'' police said.

It is believed the victim was a 16-year-old boy who had been working at freight business Coda.

The circumstances of the accident are not yet known. However, WorkSafe said in a statement this afternoon: "WorkSafe understands the incident involved a forklift.

"As we are now investigating, we are unable to provide any further information.''

Workers who commented about the situation online wrote about the heartbreak of losing "one of the young ones" on the site.