Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters said today marked two years since the 2017 election.

"Two years since New Zealanders said they have had enough of the status quo."

He said the Government is making progress on its agenda and talked up the state of the economy, saying it's in good shape and is growing.

He said there are global issues beyond New Zealand's control, but the Government domestic agenda is strong.

Advertisement

He called out the Opposition, saying it has based its brand on "fake news".

Peters said Minister Faafoi has talked to Spark about the issues around the streaming of the All Blacks v South Africa game at the Rugby World Cup and had gathered some new information about the saga.

"We do hope that Spark are on top of it."

He said the Government was looking into claims from Spark that the issues that caused the glitches were from overseas.

Asked what would happen if Spark did not up their game, he said "we will be back to a thing called TVNZ".

Asked if immigration was too high, Peters said it was about getting the right people to come to New Zealand.

Asked about Ardern's meeting with Trump, Peters said he wanted to see progress when it comes to trade between New Zealand and the US.

He also wanted to see a closer tie between the two nations.

Advertisement

"I would rather go to a meeting where we see eye to eye," he said, on the meeting.

"We have put a lot of work into improving our relationship with the US."

Peters said Fletchers requested to talk to Finance Minister Grant Robertson last week, where "options were discussed" around the future of Ihumatao.

He would not detail what those options were, however.

Peters is fronting media this afternoon at the post-cabinet press conference while Jacinda Ardern is in New York at the UN.

Peters earlier called it an "abject disaster" for Spark and vowed that that Government would get to the bottom of the issue.

"I can assure you we will find out as fast as possible as to what on earth is not going on," he told Newstalk ZB's Weekend Collective on Sunday afternoon.