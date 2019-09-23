A man has appeared in court accused of committing a spate of sexual offences in central Auckland on Saturday but he cannot be identified due to a suppression order.

Police have charged the 35-year-old with five charges of indecent assault and two charges of assault with intent to commit sexual violation.

The accused has also been twice charged with entering a building with intent to commit an imprisonable offence.

His arrest followed allegations from multiple women on Saturday, police said yesterday.

Today in the Auckland District Court, he was granted interim name suppression and remanded without plea in custody to appear next week.