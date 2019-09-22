A bomb squad was called in to the scene of a car crash in Wellington this afternoon, after a driver fled the scene, leaving an "item of concern" in his abandoned car.

A New Zealand Defence Force spokeswoman confirmed the explosive ordnance disposal team was called in by police to the scene in Newtown, where an object was secured without incident.

The person who fled the area after the two-vehicle crash on Hutchison Rd was seen leaving in a third vehicle, thought to be a white truck or ute.

The crash happened about 12.15pm, leaving the remaining driver with minor injuries.

Police located an item of concern in the abandoned vehicle, a Ford Explorer, and set up a cordon as a precaution.

The item was made safe by the New Zealand Defence Force and cordons were stood down about 3.30pm.

The Defence Force would not release any further details on what the item was.

Inquiries are under way to locate the driver who left the scene and police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident.

Information can be provided by calling 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.