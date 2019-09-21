The sun is shining down on Kiwis across New Zealand as the nation eagerly anticipates its first game in the Rugby World Cup 2019.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said it was mostly clear skies across the country today, including Auckland, with the top temperature just before midday in Kaitaia at 18.6C.

"It'll be good weather in most places to get out the BBQ and have a bit of fun before the game."

The good weather will last in some places bringing weather slighter warmer than the seasonal average expected at this time of year.

"Tomorrow we have a few places who will be a few degrees above normal," James said.

"We are looking at highs of 20C for Masterton and Blenheim, so that's ahead of that front that's coming up - reasonably strong north-westerly winds usually do bring warmer air."

The West Coast of the South Island is expected to bear the brunt of the approaching front with heavy rain on Monday.

Rain is expected to reach Tararua Range, Mount Taranaki and the ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty and Gisborne on Tuesday.

It is also forecast to reach Auckland on Tuesday.

Main centre forecasts today

Whangārei

Fine. Southeasterly breezes. High 17C, low 7C

Auckland

Fine. Southwesterlies. High 17C, 8C

Hamilton

Fine. Southwesterly breezes. High 17C, 2C

Tauranga

Fine with light winds. High 17C, 6C

Wellington

Fine. Light winds, northerlies developing evening. High 14C, 7C

Christchurch

Fine with low cloud tonight. Northeast breezes. High 16C, 5C

Dunedin

Fine apart from some cloud late evening. Light winds. High 13C, 6C

