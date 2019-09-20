Police are appealing for the public's help to find missing man Antony Kong.

The 20-year-old was last seen at his home in Hillcrest, Hamilton, about 9pm yesterday.

Kong is described as being about 172cm tall and of thin build.

He was wearing a grey, long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt.

Police say he may be driving a white 2016 Renault van, registration KDT736.

Police and Kong's family have concerns for his welfare and ask that anyone who may have seen him or the van to get in touch immediately.

Information can be provided to police by calling 105, quoting file number 190921/6356, or in an emergency, 111.