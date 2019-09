A hearing will decide whether Peter Ellis' case will be heard in the Supreme Court.

The 61-year-old died earlier this month, before his case could be heard.

He'd been fighting for decades to have his name cleared - after being convicted of child sex offences in the 90s.

The Supreme Court will hold a hearing in November, to discuss whether it can hear the appeal - given Ellis is now dead.

His lawyer argues it can - as it was lodged while he was still alive.