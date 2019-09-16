It has come under fire from students as a pointless way of advertising the university to people already there - but the University of Otago says it is happy with a $42,000 nine-panel screen in the Link building.

The screen was slammed in Critic Te Arohi student magazine as a waste of money that could be better used to boost medical services or provide breakfasts or food parcels for students.

A university spokesman said the university had no response to make to the views in the magazine but was happy with the way the screen was functioning.

It was being used for current and planned activities during the university's sesquicentenary this year.

"The primary idea behind this is to provide valuable and informative information for students and staff, at a highly visual, high-foot traffic area.

"It has been paid for by the 150th budget. However, it was well supported, financially and technically, by a host of departments to deliver the final project.''

The university's 150th team was focused on providing "something constructive that would enhance infrastructure and resources for students'', the spokesman said.

It would be used to advertise a number of events yet to come in the university's 150th celebrations calendar from concerts to the rowing regatta and Heritage Festival events on September 28 and 29.