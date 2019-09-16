Whanganui police say they've identified several vehicles of interest after an elderly woman died in a suspected hit-and-run last month.

The body of 79-year-old Fay Butler was found near the intersection of Anzac Parade and Helmore Street in the early hours of Wednesday, August 28.

Police said her injuries were consistent with a vehicle collision.

Senior Sergeant Aaron Bunker said police inquiries and a review of CCTV footage had led to the identification of several vehicles of interest.

"We're looking for the driver of a grey four-door sedan with a black middle trim that was in the Anzac Parade and Helmore Street area at the time," he said.

"We're also looking for a dark SUV-type vehicle and several people nearby on foot.

"We've had a lot of people come forward already and we'd like to thank them for assisting with the enquiry to date.

"If members of the public know anybody with these sorts of vehicles ... they can contact us."

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 190830/2824, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.