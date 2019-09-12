A Tokoroa man has denied murdering another man with a chainsaw part, and assaulting a female.

Wireless Ford, 29, pleaded not guilty when he appeared via audio-visual link in the High Court at Rotorua this morning.

The public gallery was full, and those seated remained quiet and still as defence lawyer Bill Lawson entered the plea on behalf of his client.

Wireless Ford, 29, pleaded not guilty in the High Court at Rotorua this morning. Photo / File

Ford is accused of murdering 48-year-old Korekore Tiaumaro Putai by striking him with a chainsaw bar on August 22, as well as assaulting a female, Solomae Shivaughn Winikerei by punching her in the side of head.

A chainsaw bar is the blade that holds the chain on the machine.

Police found the man's body after being called to a serious assault at a house at 2pm.

A scene guard was in place there overnight.

Ford was remanded in custody by Justice Graham Lang, and will reappear in the High Court at Rotorua on November 22.

His two-week trial is scheduled to start in November next year.