Waikato News sought comment from the Waikato District Council which referred our reporter to electoral officer Dale Ofsoske.
Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske said it was the responsibility of the candidates to make sure they had submitted a valid nomination paper.
"The council's electoral official reviewed Sheryl Matenga's nomination paper to check and process the form.
"The check and receipt of the nomination paper did not equate to an acknowledgment that the paper was in order — this step is completed by me as the council's electoral officer," Ofsoske said.
"Both the nomination paper and the receipt for nomination document include statements confirming this, and council's electoral official noted this when completing the receipt form," he said.
"As Ms Matenga's form was submitted on the last day of the nomination period, it was not possible to complete the verification checks required before 12 noon, when the nomination period closed. When my staff discovered Ms Matenga's nomination paper was not signed, it was after nominations had closed and thus unfortunately it became invalid as Ms Matenga had failed to consent to the nomination which is a legal requirement."
Ofsoske said: "This is an important reminder of why getting nomination forms in on the last day is best avoided."
Matenga said the electoral law needed reviewing if a candidate was unable to make a small correction to their nomination forms, despite submitting it before the cut-off.
"Local government elections just need to have a bit of a whole review, postal voting and forms are a bit old, so a whole review is needed. I now have to wait another three years before I can stand again."
Matenga was refunded her $200 nomination filing fee.