A man is taking his fight to get his name removed from Immigration New Zealand's (INZ) list of perpetrators of domestic violence to the Ombudsman after the agency said it makes its own determination on who it labels as a perpetrator.

Sahil Nayyar, 29, was accused by his ex-wife of domestic violence, but a police investigation concluded with no charges being laid.

However, his wife successfully applied for residency under the Victims of Domestic Violence scheme and listed Nayyar as the perpetrator, which barred him from sponsoring any future partner for residency.

INZ Manager Michael Carley confirmed the agency made its own determination "as to whether or not domestic violence has occurred based on the evidence provided by the visa applicant".

Advertisement

It was standard practice, Carley said, that the alleged perpetrator is not approached for his or her side of the story to protect the safety of the applicant.

"INZ does not contact the partner of an individual who is applying for a visa under the victims of domestic violence policy," Carley said.

"If the NZ Police decide not to prosecute a person, INZ does not take this to mean that domestic violence did not occur. Instead, INZ considers the strength of the evidence provided, particularly advice from police."

Nayyar said the process was "utterly unfair" and believed INZ had no right to turn the "innocent accused into guilty parties".

The complaint to the Ombudsman filed by his lawyer Merlaina Donald said Nayyar sought to correct personal information held about him by INZ.

It said the request for the correction was made at the suggestion of the Office of the Privacy Commissioner, but this was refused by INZ.

Under immigration instructions, evidence of domestic violence include having a final protection order or a relevant conviction against the NZ citizen or resident partner.

Or there needs to be a statutory declaration from the applicant and two statutory declarations by "competent persons" that domestic violence has occurred.

Advertisement

Donald argued that because Nayyar was not a perpetrator of an incident of domestic violence, INZ had therefore incorrectly interpreted and applied the immigration instructions.

In the year ending July 2019, there were 66 residence applications under the victims of domestic violence scheme. Photo / File

Nayyar and his wife entered into an arranged marriage and he sponsored her under the partnership category to move to NZ in April 2017.

But they encountered problems in their marriage soon after and separated in October that year. The wife then made a without notice application to the Family Court for a Protection Order soon after.

An alert was added to Nayyar's file in October last year, noting that his wife was granted residence as a victim of domestic violence and he was therefore ineligible to sponsor anyone else for residence purposes.

Nayyar said: "All that's happened is an accusation, and an accusation does not mean I had done anything."

Originally from India, Nayyar gained his residence visa under the skilled migrant category in October 2014.

He said his fight was not just to clear his name, but ensure the domestic violence scheme is not used as a pathway for residency.

There were 66 residence applications under the scheme in the year ending July 2019, and 45 were approved.

"People who claim to be victims of domestic violence are being given residency, but those of us who are accused don't even get a say," Nayyar said.

"This system is creating another set of victims like myself, it is unfair and should not go on."