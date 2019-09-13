A man is taking his fight to get his name removed from Immigration New Zealand's (INZ) list of perpetrators of domestic violence to the Ombudsman after the agency said it makes its own determination on who it labels as a perpetrator.

Sahil Nayyar, 29, was accused by his ex-wife of domestic violence, but a police investigation concluded with no charges being laid.

However, his wife successfully applied for residency under the Victims of Domestic Violence scheme and listed Nayyar as the perpetrator, which barred him from sponsoring any future partner for residency.

INZ Manager Michael Carley confirmed the agency made

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.