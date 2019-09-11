Police are actively searching for Michael Luke Robertson after he escaped custody at the Avondale Police station yesterday.

Early yesterday morning police were called to an incident following a report of an unknown man sleeping in a person's vehicle.

Police say they identified the sleeping man as Robertson, who had active warrants for his arrest, including for methamphetamine possession.

The 28-year-old was being brought back to the Avondale Police Station when he fled while being moved between the police vehicle and the station.

Police gave chase, however were unable to catch him and he was last seen running down a driveway on Great North Rd.

The Auckland City District Commander, Superintendent Karyn Malthus, said police were treating this event seriously.

"It is very disappointing that an offender was able to flee from police while in our custody and we will be undertaking an immediate review of this incident," Malthus said.

"This incident will also form part of the national review currently being undertaken of the custody and transport of offenders by police.

"We are actively searching for this offender and we urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of Michael Robertson to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information or possible sightings of Robertson is asked to call 111. You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.