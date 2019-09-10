A Fijian politician is considering laying a police complaint against Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama after he allegedly made a sexist insult towards her.

Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya took to Facebook after a Parliamentary sitting in the island nation, last week, where she says Bainimarama insulted her.

Speaking on a video she posted the day after the alleged incident, she called the Fijian leader out because he had personally attacked her.

"The attack was audible and visible enough to be witnessed by myself and fellow colleagues in Opposition," she said.

"The Prime Minister uttered words and made a gesture that insulted my dignity as a woman and amounts to harassment and violence in the workplace.

"He uttered words to the effect: 'You should cover yourself up', while making a gesture to pull his jacket flaps together."

This is the outfit I was wearing on Wednesday when told by the PM in Parliament to cover up. He attacked my dignity as... Posted by Lynda Tabuya on Friday, 6 September 2019

Tabuya said she then saw Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum seemingly backing the Prime Minister's alleged words by saying: "They should show decorum in more ways than one."

Fiji has 10 women in Parliament - five of whom are in Government.

It is a remarkable feat in comparison to governments in other Pacific Island countries and a great achievement for Pasifika women.

Photos of politicians posted on the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji Facebook page that day show Tabuya wearing a V-neck black dress that falls just below the knee.

It is not the first time her outfit choice has come under fire.

Late last year, the figure-hugging white dress the 46-year-old wore to the opening of Parliament was criticised by some - including fellow politicians - who thought she should have worn something more traditional.

She said at the time her dress matched the occasion and that she represented modern women in Fiji who liked to dress up.

In this latest incident, Tabuya said her outfit of choice was not the point.

"I am a member of Parliament - elected by the people - and as a woman in Parliament, it is vital that we stand up for what is right and stand up against what is wrong.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama. File Photo / Greg Bowker

"This is just unacceptable behaviour of a member of Parliament let alone the Prime Minister, who leads our country,'' she said.

"It also shows a pattern in history of the sexist and misogynist attacks on women by men in authority and this needs to end. This type of behaviour must be called out."

NO BREACH OF PRIVILEGE:

Tabuya has since told local the Fiji Sun publication she is considering taking her concerns to police after she lodged a privileges motion to the Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, who then ruled that there had been no breach of privilege.

"I will not refer this matter to the Privileges Committee and there will be no further debate on this matter," he said in Parliament.