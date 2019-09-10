Police are appealing for sightings of two people who robbed an Auckland petrol station with a metal tyre iron before getting away in a stolen car.

The aggravated robbery of a 24-hour Mobil service station on Verran Rd, Birkdale, happened on August 27.

Two offenders entered the store about 3.15am – one armed with a metal tyre iron.

Police say the pair threatened a staff member before nabbing cigarettes and cash.

The duo then fled in a stolen silver Mazda Familia – which was already waiting outside with a getaway driver.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from Orakei the day prior and has since been recovered by police not far from the petrol station.