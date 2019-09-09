By Karen Brown of RNZ

An Auckland clinical director says unprecedented high demand for the measles vaccine has swamped GP practices and caused logistical problems for some.

Auckland has had 944 confirmed cases of measles so far this year, and the number is still on the rise.

Some GPs have spoken out angrily, notably in Papakura, about long waits and extra costs in getting more vaccines for their patients.

Advertisement

Health officials have stressed repeatedly that there is more than enough stock nationwide but nevertheless halted vaccine deliveries yesterday during a stock-take.

The Ministry of Health hasn't revealed what the stock-take has shown but said earlier yesterday it was needed to enable them to check stocks already distributed "to ensure we're making the best use of our vaccine supplies and to look at reallocating vaccine from areas of low demand to those with high demand".

Allan Moffitt, clinical director of the large ProCare network in Auckland, which covers 180 medical practices and 800,000 patients, said the outbreak has placed unprecedented demand on health services, including GPs.

"There's enough stock ... the issue is getting the stock to the right place, and particularly prioritising those practices where there are active cases of measles."

The MMR vaccine. Photo / RNZ

Dr Moffitt said several issues have confronted GPs, including the fact there are two different brands of the measles, or MMR, vaccine. He said one of these is no longer available.

It meant that if a practice had ordered that vaccine last week, they would be faced with having to resubmit the order.

He said that added to delays faced by some GP practices and the normal turnaround time for resupply stretched from two to three days.

Dr Moffitt said vaccine distributor ProPharma also faced a major job in getting vaccines to where they were most needed.

Advertisement

"There's many worried well people out there, rightly so, who may not have been vaccinated or not had measles and are under 50. Those people if they haven't had at least one MMR dose, need to have the vaccine. But we should prioritise those people that are more likely to be exposed to measles, such as South Auckland currently.

"The number of cases across the rest of Auckland is relatively low but we're certainly seeing huge numbers across Counties Manukau."

He said that unfortunately "the demand has swamped all practices. And so the public want the protection - and rightly so - and so that does create a logistical problem for the company in terms of making sure we've got enough urgent supply for those people that really need it quickly."

Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter comforting her son Joaquin as nurse Pokan Ko prepares to give him his MMR injection in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Some GP practices have said they are being charged $45 if they order vaccine re-supplies within the normal resupply period. They've said the charge should be waived, because it's a public health emergency, and because they lack cold-chain capacity to store large amounts of vaccine.

Dr Moffitt agreed it is a reasonable request to have the charge waived.

"This is not business as usual. This is a public emergency to some extent to try and prevent further cases ... measles and potentially people dying from it. So it is really important that we get timely delivery of vaccines."

READ MORE:

• Doctor's open letter: 'Some children are likely to die'

• 'Welcome back to the dark ages': Our measles disaster explained

• Measles no joke says mum after three kids get the virus

What is measles?

Measles is a viral illness that causes a skin rash and fever. It is very contagious.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Symptoms usually begin to show about 10 to 14 days after infection with the virus.

The illness begins with fever, cough, runny nose and conjunctivitis (inflammation in the eyes), which lasts for 2-4 days.

It may be possible to see small white spots (Koplik spots) inside the mouth.

A rash appears 2-4 days after the first symptoms, beginning at the hairline and gradually spreading down the body to the arms and legs. The rash lasts for up to one week.

You can have measles and spread it to others before you feel sick or show any symptoms.

How does measles spread?

The virus spreads easily through the air by sneezing or coughing. It can also be spread by contact with surfaces contaminated with an infected person's nose and throat secretions.

Measles can also be caught by breathing the same air as an infected person, such as sitting next to them on the bus. The virus can live for up to two hours in an airspace where the infected person coughed or sneezed.

Where can I seek advice or find out more about measles?

Free phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 or visit:

• The Ministry of Health website – www.health.govt.nz

• The Auckland Regional Public Health Service website – www.arphs.health.nz

• The Immunisation Advisory Centre website – www.immune.org.nz (or free phone 0800 466 863)

-RNZ