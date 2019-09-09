Phil Goff has taken time out from electioneering for a second term as Auckland Mayor to attend a family illness in Australia.

At the weekend, Goff joined family members in Queensland at the bedside of his sister-in-law, who is suffering from brain cancer and gravely ill.

"She is a lovely person and illness of this sort is a tragedy and really hard on everyone. At these times family has to come first," Goff said on his mayoral Facebook page yesterday.

The mayor returned to Auckland late last night to resume his mayoral duties and campaign work.

Responding to his post, councillor Penny Hulse said: "Take care of family first."

In April last year, Goff suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Auckland Hospital where he underwent two operations.

He told the Herald at the time one of his arteries was completely blocked off and "if the blockage had of occurred in the other (main) artery it could have been fatal".

Goff later said he had been given a "clean bill of health".