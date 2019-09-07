By RNZ

A driver has fled after a car crashed into a Christchurch bakery this morning.

The car hit the building, on Ferry Road in Woolston, just after 5am.

A police spokesperson said the driver abandoned the vehicle at the scene.

The car made a three metre by three metre hole in the building, a Fire and Emergency services spokesperson said.

A plumber and an electrician had to be called to the bakery as water pipes and the electrical network were badly damaged.

Police are still searching for the driver.

