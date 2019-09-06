A New Zealander took to Reddit to share a photo of a recently renovated playground in Dunedin - and New Zealanders are not happy with the changes.

The picture shows a swing bridge placed just a few centimetres off the ground.

Instead of bark, the ground has been covered with a rubber mat.

"All sense of calculated risk or danger is gone," the Reddit user wrote in his post.

The playground, said to be located in Dunedin, just across from the Oval, has reportedly been subject to renovation works in recent months.

"I don't have a problem with the rubber mats because the ground isn't the point of a playground so why not, but f**k that bridge looks boring. No one can even hide under it pretending to be a troll," one Reddit user commented.

"RIP flying foxes," someone else said.

One person said safer playgrounds don't necessarily mean fewer accidents.

"The number of incidents on playgrounds has actually increased over time kids hurt themselves just as much on these new safety standard catalogue playgrounds as the old wooden tower ones. There are a few reasons but one is if you take away risk children will find their own but with much less sensible parameters."

"A playground designed by a lawyer. What a depressing sight," someone else said.

"Kids will grow up so soft, when real life strikes they won't know what hit them," another Reddit user chimed in.

The original poster explained the playground was closed for a while and signs were up saying it was undergoing upgrades.

"Came back today to it open and all rubber padding installed and half the play structure had been lowered a good 50cm. It's not just the bridge (check the guardrails). The entire platform was lowered to the ground," he added.

"I know it's only a small part of the issue, but I really think that not allowing children learn how to appraise risk and to let them take it is really detrimental to their development," another person said.