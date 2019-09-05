A teenage driver is facing serious charges following a police pursuit in South Auckland.

Inspector Adam Pyne said police attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Alfriston Rd in Manurewa, at about 1pm yesterday.

When it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated - which went around Manurewa and ended on Tawa Cres, when the offending driver crashed into a stationary car.

The offender then fled on foot and ran into nearby Manurewa South School - but was caught quickly by police.

Police spoke with staff at the school to advise them of what had happened, but a lockdown wasn't initiated, Pyne said.

A 19-year-old male is now facing a large number of serious charges including failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.

He will appear in Manukau District Court on October 18.

Manurewa South School has been approached for comment.