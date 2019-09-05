Auckland Regional Public Health Service, medical officer of health, Dr William Rainger said as of today in Auckland there had been 881 cases of measles confirmed.

Four strains of the virus are circulating the country, as Kiwis battle the worst outbreak in more than two decades.

Rainger said the rate of increase in Auckland remained consistent.

Counties Manukau District Health Board, General Manager, Child Youth and Maternity, Carmel Ellis said 2048 people has been immunised at drop in clinics.

Rainger said the majority of people affected in Auckland were Pacifika, about 40 per cent and 40 per cent of Auckland measles cases had been hospitalised.

Ministry of Health, Director of Public Health, Dr Caroline McElnay said no one knows when there will be a peak, but they expect it to be in the coming weeks.

McElnay said throughout the year Pharmac had worked to bring in extra MMR vaccine, and in recent weeks they had seen "unprecedented use".

Rainger said two thirds of the vaccination distribution was being distributed in Auckland.

Medical professionals have warned there will be fatalities if the disease continues to spread.

As of yesterday there were 1051 confirmed cases of measles across the country.

