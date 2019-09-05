A man died as a result of a medical event at a Napier movie theatre late on Thursday morning.

No further details were available from police or theatre management but emergency services were called to Reading Cinemas at 10.52am, and police, ambulance and fire officers attended.

It was the first of five calls for Fire Emergency New Zealand in the Napier area in less than hour.

The others were all false alarms, at 11.24am to a Bluff Hill school, simultaneously 10 minutes later to the currently unoccupied Napier Public Library and the Manchester Unity building in the CBD, and at 11.44am to a T & G site at Whakatu.

Earlier in the morning, at 9.14am, emergency services were called to a road crash near the Waitangi Bridge, south of Awatoto. A vehicle had left the road but no one was reported injured.