Recent rainfall has helped Auckland's total water storage level reach 80 per cent, easing the pressure on the city's water supply.

It comes after a drive to replenish the region's reservoirs following six months of historically low rainfall.

By the start of July total water storage in Auckland's dams had fallen below 60 per cent of capacity, well below the historical June average of 84 per cent.

However, throughout July and August the dams in the Waitakere Ranges have filled steadily as they received 495mm of rainfall.

The dams in the Hunua Ranges, which are much bigger and received less rainfall during the same period, have also reached a comfortable level heading into spring.

Watercare head of water value Roseline Klein was pleased to see the turnaround.

"We'd like to thank Aucklanders for answering our call to be waterwise in response to the record-breaking dry weather," she said.

"In July and August, water use dropped by 2.5 per cent compared to June and we're very grateful to everyone who reduced unnecessary water use."

Over the dry spell, water sources had to be carefully managed and Watercare had urged Aucklanders to cut down on shower times and run washing machines only when they are full.

Production from the Waikato River and Onehunga Aquifer were also maximised to reduce demand on the dams.

The current total storage is still 10 per cent below the historical average for this time of year but more rain is expected.



Metservice is forecasting rain or showers over the next 10 days, with a cold front expected to arrive on Sunday or Monday.