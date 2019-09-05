Three men allegedly shot during an aggravated burglary in Kawhia are now facing more charges.

The trio were injured and their associate Faalili Moleli Fauatea was shot dead during an incident at a Harbour Rd, Hauturu, property during the early hours of June 6.

They have since all been charged with aggravated burglary and were due to appear in the Hamilton District Court again today.

However, their appearance was remanded until later this month, but four more charges were laid by police.

Those charges relate to an alleged incident involving not only the property owner Orren Scott Williams, 37, who remains in custody on multiple charges including murder, but also his wife, Taryn Williams.

A car which was shot at during an alleged aggravated burglary of a rural Kawhia property in June which left one man dead and three others injured. Photo / File

They now face charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Orren Williams, injuring with intent to injure Taryn Williams, possession of shotgun ammunition and possession of a firearm.

They are next due to appear on September 26.

Meanwhile, Orren Williams earlier pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of the class C controlled drug cannabis for supply and possession of methamphetamine.

Williams' trial has been set down for July next year.