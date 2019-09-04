Farmers will face a crackdown on intensification, tighter rules for stock in waterways and a swathe of new environmental standards under sweeping new water quality rules proposed by the Government.

And the recommendations also include significantly tougher limits for nitrogen in waterways around the country.

Environment Minister David Parker and Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor on Thursday unveiled the Government's proposed plan for cleaning up rivers, streams and lakes, including 19 major recommendations covering everything from standards for swimming, drinking and wastewater to farming practices.

Much of the debate about river quality has centred on the effects of nitrates coming from growing and intensifying dairy farming in recent decades - and particular livestock waste and fertiliser putting nitrate into waterways, along with pollution from sewage and septic tanks.

In one of the most significant changes, the Government has proposed from June next year restricting further intensification of dairy farms – unless farmers could show there will be no increase in pollution.

The restriction would stay in place until 2025, when councils are expected to have set up new standards under new National Policy Statement on freshwater.

Other proposals for changes to farming would include tighter rules requiring stock to be kept out of waterways, requiring farmers to including plans to manage freshwater quality, setting tighter standards for feedlots, stock holding areas.

Parker said while many farmers had taken steps towards trying to clean up waterways with steps such as planting riparian and fencing off waterways, others needed to catch up.

"This package is about making sure everybody contributes, including those in our towns and cities. We also need to ensure storm and wastewater are up to scratch so sewage does not contaminate our beaches."

The proposal also includes a suggestion for a new "bottom line" for nutrient pollution around the country, which would mean tighter restrictions about nutrient run-off in some agricultural areas, and in particular the Waikato, Canterbury and Southland.

However, the details of the proposal may prove contentious, with the council group consulted on the proposal saying they wanted any standards to be supported by "robust evidence".

The changes include re-writes of the National Policy Statement on freshwater – which outlines what environmental issues councils will have to make consent and planning decisions - as well as setting a new nationwide environmental standards and changes to the Resource Management act.

The Government says research has shown more than 80 per cent of New Zealanders want action to improve water quality, and environmental lobby group Fish and Game says a Colmar Brunton survey it commissioned found 77 per cent were very concerned about pollution of rivers and lakes.

Consultation on the changes will begin in September and go to October 17, with Cabinet to afterwards having to sign-off on any decisions.