Two people are on trial accused of kidnapping and murdering a 17-year-old girl in South Auckland last year.

A High Court judge has told a jury the death of an Auckland teenager, who was allegedly kidnapped and tortured, was a murder.

"There is no doubt that there was a murder, there is no doubt as to the injuries to the deceased," Justice Timothy Brewer said today.

He was talking about the death of Dimetrius Pairama.

The 17-year-old's body was found in a vacant Housing New Zealand property on Buckland Rd on July 8 last year.

Twelve everyday Aucklanders were selected today to sit on the scheduled three-week trial of Ashley Winter, also known as Toko Shane Rei Winter, and Kerry Te Amo.

Winter, 29, and Te Amo, 25, are accused of kidnapping the teenager before they allegedly "subjected her to a period of torture and then killed her", Justice Brewer said.

Winter today pleaded guilty to a charge of kidnapping but denies murdering Pairama.

Te Amo has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Ashley Winter, pictured in the dock on day one of her trial in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Sam Hurley

Justice Brewer continued to talk to the jury and said in a case such as this it may be "easy to feel prejudice against people who have been brought to court for charges like these".

But he said this was "not a court of morals, it is a court of law".

The judge urged the jury to decide on what the Crown has proved before considering their verdicts.

"In deciding what happened you are going to have to make human assessments … some people can be honest and some can be honestly mistaken," Justice Brewer said.

"You must keep an open mind until you have heard all of the evidence, the lawyers' closing arguments and my summing up.

"You can only decide the case on the evidence that you hear in the courtroom."

The judge said: "Above all Mr foreman and members of the jury, your job is to be fair."