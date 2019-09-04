Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man in Upper Hutt, following a disorder incident last night.

The man was found unconscious on Main St about 6pm on Wednesday.

Officers performed CPR but the man died at the scene.

Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Darrin Thomson said police were working to understand the circumstances of the man's death.

He said no one was being sought in relation to the death but police were speaking to a number of parties.

An area of Main St was cordoned off overnight and a scene examination was continuing this morning.

A post-mortem examination will also be carried out.

Thomson said anyone with information about the incident and events leading up to it should contact police by phoning 105.