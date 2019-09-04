A house has been badly damaged by fire in Wellington early this morning.

Firefighters were called to a property on Motueka St, in Ngaio, about 2.15am.

Authorities said the house was "well involved'' by the time they arrived. A ladder truck and command unit were called to assist at the scene.

​

Advertisement

Everyone inside the house at the time has been accounted for and there were no injuries reported.

Fire and Emergency NZ said six crews were needed at the blaze. They worked hard to contain it, but the house is extensively damaged.

A fire investigator is due at the scene this morning to determine the circumstances of the blaze.