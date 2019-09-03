

A Whangārei school is in lockdown and its field has been cordoned off after police were called over reports of an explosive device on the school grounds.

Police were called just before noon to Whangārei Boys' High School after a report of a suspicious object located on the field .

Police are in attendance at the school currently making enquiries and the immediate area on the field has been cordoned off.

The school has been put into lockdown for the interim as a precautionary measure, police said.

The New Zealand Defence Force bomb disposal unit has been informed and is heading north to deal with the device.

It's not know what the device is, at this stage or how it got on the school field.

No further information is available at this time.