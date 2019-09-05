A baked bean-like substance clogging a drain in Hastings is a non-harmful, naturally occurring substance, Hastings District Council says.

Resident Colin Campbell first noticed the orange gunk in a stormwater drain on Riverslea Rd while on his regular walk in the area on Tuesday.

A drain under the Riverslea Rd bridge leaks an orange "baked bean-like" substance. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said he looked over the bridge into the Southland drain when he saw the strange orange substance.

"It looks like orange concrete or baked beans," Campbell said.

Colin Campbell of Hastings found the orange mass, which turns out to be iron oxide. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said he walks over the bridge most days, and had never seen anything like it before.

While it looked "very fresh" on Tuesday, by the time he went down to the bridge on Wednesday it was already dispersing.

Hastings District Council said the substance was a naturally occurring form of iron oxide, which comes out of the ground. Photo / Warren Buckland

A spokeswoman for Hastings District Council said the substance was a naturally occurring form of iron oxide, which comes out of the ground.

She said it was not harmful to people or wildlife.