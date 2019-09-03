One person is understood to be seriously injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash near Te Pohue, about 43km northwest of Napier.

Police said the crash was reported about 8.35am, and understood to have involved two vehicles on State Highway 5.

One person was seriously hurt and another had moderate injuries while Fire and Emergency New Zealand reported about 9.15am one of the injured was being extricated from a vehicle.

Initial reports were that the crash involved a truck and a van and that it happened in wet conditions.

Advertisement

The road was reported to be still open to traffic but restricted in the area to one lane.

The crash is the second on SH5 this week.

Two people turned up at a hospital with moderate injuries believed to be linked to a vehicle found at the bottom of a Napier-Taupo highway ravine.

Police found the vehicle on Monday about 4.45pm down a ravine off State Highway 5 in the Waipunga Falls area between Napier and Taupo. The crash was believed to have happened on Sunday night.

A truck driver had earlier come across skid marks on the highway, and alerted emergency services and Newstalk ZB, so motorists could be wary.

Two people were believed to have survived the accident, and somehow made their way to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings, where they were believed to have left after being treated.

The ongoing investigation into the accident was a case of "trying to get to the bottom of what happened and when", a police spokesperson said.