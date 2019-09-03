A 27-year-old man is accused of murdering his mother in West Auckland.

Martin Joseph Matthew Marinovich appeared today in the High Court before Justice Paul Davison.

He is charged with murdering Noeleen Ann Marinovich, who died on February 7.

Police launched a homicide inquiry shortly after a 59-year-old woman's body was found in the suburb of Oratia.

Advertisement

The accused killer first appeared in the Waitākere District Court in February and had enjoyed name suppression until recently.

His counsel, Shane Tait, has earlier entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A trial has been set for February next year.

In a public death notice, Noeleen Marinovich was described as a "loving and devoted mother to Martin".

She also had two sisters.

"Our youngest sister, taken too soon, you will leave a void in our lives. Now at rest and reunited with Mum and Dad," the notice read.