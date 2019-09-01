Hundreds of students could be exposed to measles this morning after an infected student attended a St Peter's College school ball on the weekend.

St Peter's has been notifying all schools that could be affected after the partner of one of its students was found to have measles.

Students from more than 20 other schools were also at the ball. It's not known how many were fully immunised or whether they came in contact with the student.

As of last week the Auckland Regional Public Health Service was aware of about 50 schools and 40 early learning services that had been affected by measles, but that number could rise following the St Peter's ball.

The case may prove a headache for authorities struggling to contain the outbreak of measles, which had rocketed to 759 cases in Auckland alone by Friday.

Of those, 520 were in South Auckland, but numbers are also creeping up in the rest of the city.

Updated figures for Auckland are expected at 12pm.

The student attended St Peter's ball on Saturday before their symptoms began to appear.

More than 20 Auckland secondary schools were then notified their students may have been exposed.

St Peter's College headmaster James Bentley said the affected student had attended as the partner of a college student.

He has asked all St Peter's parents to keep their sons at home during the contagious period from September 9-16 if they have not been vaccinated.

New Zealand's secondary schools rugby league competition last week scrapped its tournament, which was to be held at South Auckland's Pulman Park.

The measles outbreak has been worst in south Auckland and is disproportionately affecting Māori and Pacific Island people.

Organisers said they did not want to risk players from other parts of the country contracting measles.

However, the national School Sport NZ winter tournament is going ahead as planned despite the measles outbreak.

About 25,000 secondary school students are due to take part in the tournament, which is held at venues across the North and South Islands.

Chief executive Garry Carnachan said he was not aware of any teams pulling out as of this morning. Health authorities had advised this morning that the tournament could go ahead as planned.

On Saturday, Dr William Rainger, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service medical officer of health, said it was up to event organisers to decide if their events should be cancelled.

"A medical officer of health does have powers to direct organisers of public events to cancel these, if there's a risk to public health ... the current level of risk of measles in Auckland doesn't warrant using these powers."

However, if organisers knew people attending were likely to have been exposed to measles they should seek advice from the service or other medical professionals about the risk.

"On the basis of this discussion, an event organiser might decide to cancel their event."

Schools have varying policies on whether their unvaccinated students can attend tournaments.

Rosehill College in South Auckland's Papakura is allowing unvaccinated students to attend sports events but if any cases are reported at the tournament those students are being sent home.

But at nearby Manurewa High School, where 14 measles cases have been confirmed, only immunised students are being allowed to attend the winter tournament week.

The school is thought to be the worst hit by the measles outbreak. In recent days 300 students were sent home from Manurewa High School as more cases were confirmed, and another 700 stayed home on Friday after the board asked kids to stay away if they could not confirm they were fully vaccinated.

Students who were unimmunised when they came in contact with someone with measles must stay home for a quarantine period but others are being allowed back today.

They have been asked to bring proof of their immunisation status to school this morning.

Unvaccinated students who are not thought to have come into contact with one of the 14 cases of measles are allowed back to school but have been warned they could be sent home again if they come into contact with a person with measles.

Principal Pete Jones said the school was creating its own database showing students' immunisation status.

On Tuesday a vaccination programme run by the Counties Manukau DHB would begin at Manurewa High, targeted first at those aged 15 or older.

The school is issuing consent forms for parents to sign before the vaccinations - but students aged 16 and over will not need parental consent to get their shots.