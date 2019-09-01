Mt Ruapehu's skifield company was warned last month about dangerous ice on its buildings but failed to take action before an ice fall injured six people on Saturday, a skier says.

Skier Paul Denyer has disclosed emails he exchanged with Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) on August 17 and 21 warning about a dangerous buildup of ice on an old chairlift building which all skiers go past to get to the Whakapapa skifield.

"Suggest watch that ice/snow attached to the steep roof of the old top waterfall building. When it collapses onto the small kids going thru that access tunnel," he wrote in the first email.

"Saw day trippers walking thru holding babies. Maybe hitting an adult with a [helmet] is ok. But.... maybe get the scaffolders to put up a small arch on either side to take the initial impact, then all would be cool."

On August 21 he emailed again because nothing had been done.

"The ice has built up more and risks badly hurting someone when it comes down," he wrote.

"Suggest escalate, much easier to fix now than have WorkSafe or ACC, or worst, investigating an accident and wonder why mitigation was not performed."

Both emails were acknowledged by a member of the company's customer relations team, saying she would pass on the emails to the operations and maintenance team.

Denyer's warnings related to the Whakapapa field, but he said today that the same principle applied to a building at RAL's Tūroa skifield, where six people were injured when slabs of ice fell on them from the roof of a toilet block on Saturday.

Two people were flown to Waikato Hospital with suspected spinal injuries and another was treated for a broken leg at Whanganui Hospital. Three others suffered minor injuries.

Aucklander Natasha McDougall said on Facebook that RAL staff were actually clearing the ice off the roof of the nearby cafe when the ice fell off the toilet block.

"I was there when this happened," she wrote. "At the time there were RAL staff on the roof of the cafe getting rid of the ice sheet....so they knew it needed doing obviously."

RAL's Whakapapa general manager Jono Dean said the Tūroa patrol team had identified the roof snow as a hazard, roped off an area and put up warning signs.

"When guests notify us of potential safety concerns, such as in this instance at Whakapapa, they are passed on to our staff for assessment and risk mitigation. Safety for our staff and all mountain visitors is paramount," he said.

"Snow fall and its build up is not a new hazard on the mountain. Every day before the ski fields are opened to the public, Mt Ruapehu patrol and operations staff monitor and assess any potential hazards, which in the mountain environment are potentially numerous.

"We don't want visitors to be alarmed when they see snow on the roof of buildings on the mountain. Some buildings are designed to hold snow, on others where it's deemed a risk the snow is removed."

Meanwhile another man was airlifted from Tūroa to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition on Saturday night after skiing off a cliff which had been roped off as out of bounds by RAL staff.