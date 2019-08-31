A woman in her 40s is still in hospital after being hit by a slab of falling ice at Ruapehu on Saturday.

Two people were flown to hospital with suspected spinal injuries and another was treated for a broken leg after being crushed by falling ice in Turoa ski field.

The injured were sitting in bright sunshine outside a cafe when they were hit by a clump of ice that fell from the building's roof.

More ice and snow was cleared from the roof later in the day.

Two of those taken to hospital were the sister and niece of NZ First MP Jenny Marcroft.

Marcroft, in a post on Twitter yesterday, thanked the "marvellous staff" at Whanganui hospital for looking after her family.

A Whanganui Hospital spokeswoman said this morning three people had presented at the emergency department yesterday but only one - a woman in her 40s - had been admitted to hospital.

She was in a stable condition this morning.

The injuries came on a day that saw thousands of skiers and boarders hit the slopes in near perfect conditions.

Clear blue skies, no wind and weeks of snow drew crowds from all over the North Island hoping to enjoy what is turning out to be one of the best seasons in years.

Queues quickly formed at chairlifts with waiting times in excess of half an hour to get up the mountain on the Movenpick chairlift.

With the upper mountain inaccessible as the High Noon Express six-seater chair closed due to avalanche concerns, skiers experienced congestion on the lower slopes and long queues, especially at the Giant chair with waits of up to 45 minutes.

Many snow junkies descending on Turoa came from the Whakapapa side after the Bruce road was closed to cars at 8am when the car parks filled up.

The extra traffic on the Turoa side meant the car parks were full at 10am, leaving a 2km queue as many people were hoping to take advantage of the near-perfect conditions.



A video shows the long line of cars hoping to find a place to park as wardens were forced to implement a one-car-in-one-car-out policy.

Conditions are expected to be similar today with huge numbers arriving at both ski fields.