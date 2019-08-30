The Rugby World Cup-bound All Blacks have made a top-secret visit to the sacred Mount Hikurangi on the East Coast.

The Kieran Read-captained team travelled to the mountain early this morning, where they were welcomed by Ngāti Porou elders and watched the sun rise.

While at the highly spiritual site – which the Department of Conservation says is "recognised and accepted as the first point on the mainland to greet the morning sun" – the team performed the Ka Mate and Kapa O Pango haka.

The men in black also mingled with excited locals, including signing balls and other gear for fans.

Mount Hikurangi overlooks the East Coast, including the province's home rugby ground Whakarua Park. Photo / File

Earlier in the week several members of the World Cup squad – which was named on Wednesday – visited nearby Gisborne as part of a scheme which saw team members head to several locations around New Zealand.

The events were well-publicised, but today's Mount Hikurangi event was left off any media advisories. But the Herald has been told of their movements today.

The Herald understands hooker Dane Coles, who has Ngāti Porou heritage, gave a speech on behalf of the team to say thanks to locals on the mountain.

The contingent that made a visit to Gisborne on Thursday included Dane Coles, Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara.

All Black Sam Cane poses for a picture with a fan during a "All Blacks to the Nation" event in Mt Maunganui at the end of the week. Photo / Alan Gibson

In Māori mythology, Mount Hikurangi was the first part of the North Island to emerge when Māui pulled it from the sea. It also states that his waka, which was stranded, and now lies near the mountain's summit.

Mount Hikurangi is about 25km from Ruatoria.

DoC says of it on its website: "Mt Hikurangi is an alpine environment (1752m). The weather is unpredictable and can change rapidly. Expect rain, fog, cloud, strong winds, snow and extreme cold at any time of the year. Be prepared to turn back if weather conditions deteriorate.

"This track is designed for walking during daylight hours only and is not safe to attempt in poor visibility.

"The last 400m is a scree slope. It's steep with unstable footing - extreme care is required."

Patrick Tuipulotu holds 5-month-olds Korbyn (right) and Supreme Martin-Leigh when the All Blacks visited Whangārei at the end of the week. Photo / John Stone

The All Blacks will play Tonga in Hamilton next Saturday night, before travelling to Japan to finish preparations for the World Cup two days later.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has indicated he expects to name a near full-strength side to play in the final test before the World Cup.