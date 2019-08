A quad bike rider was taken to hospital after their vehicle was hit by a truck on State Highway 1 north of Oamaru this morning.

The quad bike was pulling out of Carrolls Rd, near Glenavy, when it was hit by the southbound truck.

It appeared the rider didn't see the truck, Sergeant Kevin Reynolds, of Waimate, said.

The rider was taken to Oamaru Hospital with what is believed to be a moderate head injury.

The highway was closed for a time but has since reopened.