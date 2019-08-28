A man wanted in relation to the death of a woman whose body was found in a house in Ruatōria has been found.
Kathleen Kāwana's decomposing body was discovered at a previously vacant property in Ngārimu Hill, on August 3, when new tenants moved in.
Police said at the time that her death was being treated as unexplained.
However, they made a public appeal for her partner, 42-year-old Rī Nikora, to come forward.
He had not been seen since early July, according to family members at the time.
Police said today that they had taken a 42-year-old man into custody in Wellington yesterday.
The man was brought in for an unrelated matter, police said.
Police said enquiries into Kāwana's death continue.