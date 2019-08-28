Recreational fishers have dramatically increased their catch of snapper and kahawai in the Hauraki Gulf over the past 30 years, a new survey has found.

A Fisheries New Zealand national survey, conducted between October 2017 and September 2018, estimated there were nearly two million fishing trips taken across the country.

An estimated 7 million individual finfish and 3.9 million individual shellfish were caught in this period.

The survey also found the average recreational snapper catch in the Hauraki Gulf had almost tripled in the past 30 years, and the average recreational kahawai catch more than quadrupled.

Advertisement

About half of all recreational fishing occurred around the north-east coast of the North Island from the tip of Northland to East Cape.

Southland was the only area in the country where recreational fisher numbers was increasing (by about 14 per cent).

The National Panel Survey, conducted every five to six years, provided a snapshot of recreational fishing activity around the country.

Fisheries New Zealand director of fisheries management Stuart Anderson said the results confirmed the popularity of recreational fishing among New Zealanders.

"We estimate 14 percent of the country's population over the age of 15 years went fishing at least once during 2017-2018.

"We also found recreational fishers caught a large proportion of key recreational fish species such as snapper, kahawai, blue cod, and kingfish.

"There's been little change in the proportion of these fish caught by recreational and commercial fishers since 2012."

The survey contacted more than 30,000 people, and about 7,000 recreational fishers had their fishing outings recorded over a 12-month period.