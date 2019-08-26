Police have made a second arrest over the murder of a father-of-five in the South Auckland suburb of Clover Park.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards, Counties Manukau CIB, said police had arrested and charged a second person in relation to the murder of Siaosi Tulua.

Earlier this month, police arrested and a charged a 22-year-old man with his murder and he has since appeared in court.

Tulua was at his Darnell Crescent home with his partner and young child when he was shot on April 20.

The 39-year-old died at the scene.

His partner called 111 and the first police officers to arrive tried to save his life but the injuries were too severe.

Armed police guarding the crime scene at the Darnell Crescent home on April 21. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tulua had four children from a previous relationship who did not live with him, but he had spoken to them on the phone shortly before he was gunned down.

Local residents woke on Easter Sunday to see an armed police guard on the street as a homicide investigation was launched.

Richards said although they had charged two people with the murder of Tulua, they still want to hear from people who have information relating to this investigation.

"Even four months after Mr Tulua was shot and killed, our detectives continue to piece together the events surrounding his death," Richards said.

"We appreciate the information police have received so far which has ultimately resulted with the two people now before the court."

Police ask anyone with any information in relation to this matter to contact them on (09) 2611 321 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.