The Rotorua Lakes Council admits its tree management systems weren't as good as they should have been, a coroner's inquest into the death of Trish Butterworth has heard.

The inquest started this morning for the 56-year-old Rotorua woman who died on January 5, 2018, after a 23m-tall Spencer's oak tree split in two during a storm and fell on the corner of Arawa and Amohia Sts, crushing her car.

The tree, which was more than 150 years old, was the responsibility of the Rotorua Lakes Council.

The inquest, before Coroner Dr Wallace Bain, will hear from 11 witnesses and was due to finish this afternoon.

Advertisement

Contractors clean up the large oak tree. Photo / File

Counsel to assist David Dowthwaite started the inquest by paying tribute to Trish Butterworth's husband, Keith, who died in June this year.

Dowthwaite said Keith Butterworth had an "understandable interest" in the inquiry and a brief of evidence he had prepared for the inquest would be read today.

A photograph of Trish Butterworth is sitting alongside Coroner Bain.

Council operations group manager Henry Weston said during evidence it was clear from a report done following Trish Butterworth's death the council's systems were not as good as they should have been.

Trish Butterworth, 56, died when a historic oak tree on the corner of Arawa and Amohia Sts fell on her car. Photo / Supplied

He said the council was too reliant on responding to immediate concerns and they needed to get more "on the front foot".

He also acknowledged there was a lack of good written records.

The inquest heard there was a report done on the tree in 2002 which identified there was fungal decay in the trunk.

However, despite a recommendation for a more thorough investigation, which would have picked up the extent of the decay, it instead chose to address more immediate concerns.

Advertisement

Weston said the council had conducted a review of its procedures and as a result had improved its systems.

Council open space operations adviser Mark Paget said the council was responsible for about 12,000 trees in the district. So far 6000 had been inspected and the rest will be finished by December 2019.

The council had also employed a "highly qualified arborist" to inspect the work carried out by the council's company Infracore and the council was working with NIWA to develop an alert system when severe weather was due which would allow it to monitor high-risk trees quicker during a weather event.

Phil Sale from Arborcare, who did a risk assessment test and subsequent report on the tree in February 2017 at the request of the council, said he was not aware the tree was rotten and there were no visual signs of decay.

A sound test involving hitting a mallet around the outside of the tree failed to show any signs of decay.

He said it would have been helpful to have been given a copy of the 2002 report which indicated there was fungal decay in the trunk.

Sale said this was the only tree he had seen that was so decayed on the inside but had no signs of decay on the outside.

Detective Sergeant Herby Ngawhika told the inquest he had conducted a thorough investigation for police and concluded there was no criminal responsibility and prosecution was not needed.