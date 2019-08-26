Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will continue to face questions about the major security breach, which affected more than 300 people, during her post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon.

She will also reveal whether or not Cabinet discussed the much-anticipated KiwiBuild reset this afternoon, and where the Government is at with its cancer action strategy.

Yesterday, it was revealed more than 370 private documents – including passports, driver's licenses and birth certificates – were exposed on a website.

The information belonged to 300 or so young people who had supplied their details to the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Heritage (MCH) as part of their applications to sail on the double-hulled canoe Fa'afaite, as part of the Tuia 250 commemorations marking 250 years since James Cook landed in New Zealand.

The breach was, according to the Ministry, a result of an "information management issue".

Manatū Taonga is now commissioning an external review to determine how this occurred.

The breach is particularly problematic for Ardern as she is the Minister in charge of Culture and Heritage.

Yesterday, she called the saga "very disappointing".

She is expected to continue to be pressed on this issue.

She will also be asked about what is happening with KiwiBuild.

Earlier this year, Ardern announced the policy would undergo a refresh but the unveiling of the new-look policy has been pushed out several times.

Earlier this month, Housing Minister Megan Woods said the "KiwiBuild reset" would go through Cabinet by the end August.

Today is the last meeting of Cabinet for the month – however, the policy could be deferred to a Cabinet Committee.

Ardern will also be asked about where the Government is at with its cancer action strategy.