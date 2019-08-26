Warning: This article is about suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

Mental health experts have called for urgent action on suicide as New Zealand hits its highest level of suicide deaths since records began.

There were 685 suicides in the year to June 30 - up 17 on last year.

The suicide rate now stands at 13.93 per 100,000 people, compared to 13.67 per 100,000 in 2017/18.

Advertisement

The annual provisional suicide statistics were released today by Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall, who offered her condolences to the families and friends of those who had died.

"We acknowledge the pain many communities are feeling as a result," she said.

The suicide rate is at its highest since provisional statistics were first recorded for the 2007/08 year. The rate has been steadily increasing following a dip in 2013/14.

Māori and Pacific Island suicide rates both increased dramatically, while the European suicide rate dropped slightly.

Māori suicides - which were already disproportionately high - have jumped further, with 169 Māori people dying by suicide in the year to June 30, up 27 from 142 deaths last year.

Pacific Island suicides also rose, from 23 to 34 deaths.

The Māori suicide rate now stands at 28.23 per 100,000 people while the Pacific Island rate is at 11.49 per 100,000.

The youth suicide rate also increased dramatically.

Advertisement

The increase in the number of young people dying by suicide was particularly high in the 15-19 year old age group. Last year 53 died by suicide; this year the figure jumped to 73.

In the 20-24 age range, deaths by suicide jumped from 76 to 91.

The suicide rate for those aged 15-19 in the past year was 23.14 per 100,000 people, up from 16.88 on the previous year - an increase of 37 per cent.

For those aged 20-24 the suicide rate this year was 26.87 per 100,000 people, up from 21.21 in the 2017/18 period, a 27 per cent increase.

The number of European deaths by suicide fell slightly, from 462 to 446, putting the suicide rate at 13.46 per 100,000 people.

"The reasons people make this decision are numerous and depend on many factors: their early life experiences at home and at school, their employment status, their mental health, their economic and health status, their sense of belonging, their sense of purpose, their worldview and more," the Coroner said.

"It's up to all of us to look out for our family, friends and neighbours – to ask how they're going and coping with pressures in life, and offer our support, to offer hope."

There was hope, the Coroner said.

"I'm encouraged by the suicide prevention initiatives taking place, the conversations people are having, and the success stories of individuals who battled with suicidal thoughts but have come through stronger the other side.

"We mourn those who died by suicide, but for those listening who are in the midst of pain, suicide doesn't have to be how your story ends. The truth is there is always another option, there are people you can speak to, there's something more to live for."

The provisional statistics include active cases that are still before the Coroner who will determine whether they were suicides.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202