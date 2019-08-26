The lawyer for an Auckland taxi driver says radio personality Jay-Jay Feeney is lying when she accuses the man of groping her in his cab.

But the prosecution says the More FM host was indecently assaulted.

Baljeet Singh, 29, faces one charge of indecent assault after an incident during the early hours of October 1, 2017.

His trial began in the Auckland District Court this morning.

When most people catch a taxi after a night out the very least they should expect is to get there safely, Crown prosecutor Claire Paterson told the jury during her opening address.

"Jay-Jay Harvey [nee Feeney] did not have that experience, she was indecently assaulted," Paterson said.

Feeney, a radio host on More FM's drive show, had spent that September 30 night out in Ponsonby with friends.

At about 1am she left the Ponsonby Social Club and attempted to hail a taxi and go home to her apartment in Grey Lynn, the court heard.

After a couple of unsuccessful attempts, the former long-time host of The Edge's breakfast show hopped into Singh's taxi.

After the cab left the busy Auckland street the pair began to talk.

"Being a radio host she was friendly and talkative," Paterson said of Feeney.

However, the Crown prosecutor said Singh's topic of conversation then turned to Feeney's relationship status.

He also allegedly began complimenting her looks and breasts, the court heard.

"The defendant asked if he could touch her breasts," Paterson said.

Feeney thought it was a joke at first, but Singh carried on and continued asking, Paterson said.

"[He] started stroking one of her hands and talked about how he wanted to be her boyfriend."

Paterson said Feeney replied: "No thanks, no thanks."

After arriving at Feeney's home, Singh allegedly said: "Which apartment do you live in? Do you live alone?"

The fare for the cab showed $17, the court heard, but Paterson said Singh told Feeney there was a way she wouldn't have to pay.

"[Singh] turned around and told her she could get the ride for free so long as he could touch her breasts," Paterson said.

The court heard Singh then allegedly reached over Feeney's chest and slipped his hand down her top.

"As you can imagine she was pretty freaked out at this stage," Paterson told the jury.

After leaving the taxi, Feeney went up to her apartment, but after looking out from her window she noticed Singh standing there in the street looking up, Paterson said.

After texting her husband, whom she had not long been separated from, at 1.18am she later posted a message on Facebook about the incident.

Soon after that the police became involved, Paterson said.

When questioned by police Singh confirmed Feeney was one of his passengers but denied any wrongdoing whatsoever.

His defence counsel Marie Dyhrberg QC told the jury today: "One party is truthful, the other party is lying."

"Jay-Jay Harvey is lying when she says the defendant touched her breast on that evening.

"Can you trust what she says? The defence says absolutely not."

Dyhrberg also said Feeney had been drinking heavily on the night of the allegations.

"He never mentioned her breasts, he never touched her breasts," she said of her client.

The trial, with Judge Claire Ryan presiding, continues this week.