Firefighters have extinguished a large blaze south of Auckland overnight.
NZ Fire and Emergency crews were called to a produce packing and chilling shed on Lewis Rd, in Karaka, just after midnight.
They arrived to find the two-storey building well-involved, a spokesman said.
Six crews worked to bring the fire under control.
It is not known whether anyone was inside the property at the time. However, no injuries were reported.
A fire investigator is due to visit the scene this morning.