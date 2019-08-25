Firefighters have extinguished a large blaze south of Auckland overnight.

NZ Fire and Emergency crews were called to a produce packing and chilling shed on Lewis Rd, in Karaka, just after midnight.

They arrived to find the two-storey building well-involved, a spokesman said.

Six crews worked to bring the fire under control.

It is not known whether anyone was inside the property at the time. However, no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is due to visit the scene this morning.